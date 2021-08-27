Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,650 shares of company stock worth $1,803,505 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUS opened at $50.82 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

