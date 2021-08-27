Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $24,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $21,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 473.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

KTB opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

