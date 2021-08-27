RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%.
NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $340.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.38.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of RedHill Biopharma worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
