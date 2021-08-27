RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading 16.9% Higher

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) traded up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 249,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 76,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial boosted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$64.69 million and a PE ratio of -26.33.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

