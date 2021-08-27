Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.89. 228,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

