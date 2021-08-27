Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $6.04 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 104,181 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860,702 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,627,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,978 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

KMI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 256,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,405,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

