Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397,993 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

AMGN stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

