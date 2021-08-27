Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,136 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,777,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 360,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,312,847. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

