Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,017,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,900,919,000 after buying an additional 199,314 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 147,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,860,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

