Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of RBNC opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

