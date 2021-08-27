Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives $21.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REMYY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

