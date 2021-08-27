Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a $11.01 target price on shares of Repsol and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. began coverage on Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Repsol stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.19. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

