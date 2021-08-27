Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RCM Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for RCM Technologies in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of RCMT opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

