Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kaltura (KLTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR):

8/16/2021 – Kaltura is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Kaltura is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Kaltura is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Kaltura is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Kaltura is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Kaltura is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Kaltura is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Kaltura is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kaltura stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,115. Kaltura Inc has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

