Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

