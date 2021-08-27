Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Short Interest Down 99.8% in August

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BSSP opened at $0.00 on Friday. Reve Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About Reve Technologies

Reve Technologies, Inc, a drug development company, provides advanced therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It offers irreversible pepsin fraction (IPF), a therapeutic platform technology that is used to facilitate a range of applications. The company's solution is also used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as cirrhosis and Hepatitis C.

