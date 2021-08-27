Reviewing Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and Merit Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $8.46 million 52.93 -$101.98 million ($4.97) -2.60 Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 4.01 -$9.84 million $1.65 41.62

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -844.29% -100.30% -64.54% Merit Medical Systems 2.74% 12.42% 7.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acutus Medical and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 3 2 0 2.40 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Acutus Medical presently has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 94.74%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $73.13, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Acutus Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

