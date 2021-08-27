Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report sales of $572.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $569.24 million and the highest is $576.00 million. Rexnord posted sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

RXN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.88. 35,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,744. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24. Rexnord has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $61.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

In other Rexnord news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,352 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,036,000 after acquiring an additional 255,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,963,000 after purchasing an additional 185,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rexnord by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,190,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

