Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) VP Sells $451,725.95 in Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,743,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,209,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,387 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $44,947,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after buying an additional 822,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

