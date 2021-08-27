Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,972,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,331,000 after purchasing an additional 122,355 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $994,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Danaher by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.48. The stock had a trading volume of 58,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,817. The firm has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

