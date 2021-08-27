Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Progressive by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,325 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in The Progressive by 14.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Progressive by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $47,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 91,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,488. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James cut their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

