Richard P. Tracy Sells 39,905 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TLS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.74. 780,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,361. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 818.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

