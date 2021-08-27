RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 77 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $19,343.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62.

On Friday, August 13th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00.

RNG opened at $254.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.84 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. BOKF NA lifted its position in RingCentral by 13.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $6,047,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in RingCentral by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in RingCentral by 477.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,258,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in RingCentral by 102.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

