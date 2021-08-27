Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 368,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,354,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

