Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Has $127,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $416.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

