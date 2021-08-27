Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of HOOD opened at $46.86 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

