Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.35 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

HOOD stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

