Rod Bolger Sells 538 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at C$491,396.16.

Rod Bolger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76.

On Monday, June 21st, Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36.

Shares of RY opened at C$132.57 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$90.75 and a 12-month high of C$134.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.81. The company has a market cap of C$188.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.94.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

