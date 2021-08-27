Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $430,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Roku by 7,094.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.16.

ROKU stock opened at $352.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.60. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

