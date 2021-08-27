Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £11,327.40 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Panos Kakoullis bought 9,765 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £11,327.40 ($14,799.32).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Panos Kakoullis acquired 11,532 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £11,301.36 ($14,765.30).

RR stock traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 116.06 ($1.52). 24,156,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The company has a market cap of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.94. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34.59 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 116 ($1.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

