Ronit Capital LLP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems comprises approximately 1.2% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $52,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after acquiring an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $40.90. 1,512,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,574. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.90.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

