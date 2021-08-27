Ronit Capital LLP Has $2.79 Million Holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. RMG Acquisition Co. II accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RMG Acquisition Co. II by 369.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,487,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after buying an additional 1,957,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II by 4.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.23 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,365. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.