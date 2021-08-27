Ronit Capital LLP Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ronit Capital LLP trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. 5,975,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,044. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

