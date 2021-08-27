Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 80.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,323,000 after purchasing an additional 341,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 249.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 210,936 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.62. 7,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,654. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.