Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 248 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.28. The company had a trading volume of 178,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.