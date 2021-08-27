Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 45,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,927. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

