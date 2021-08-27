Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $355.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.84.

ADSK stock opened at $310.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

