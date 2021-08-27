Round Rock Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,157,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,386. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.