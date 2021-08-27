Round Rock Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.65. 3,512,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,887. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.