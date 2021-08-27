Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes $535,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.94. The company had a trading volume of 727,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

