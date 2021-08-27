Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 780 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 6,007,747 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.