Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,513 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 626,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.48 million, a PE ratio of 151.27 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

