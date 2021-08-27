Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $17.91 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $656.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. Research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

