Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SFL were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,904,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SFL in the first quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SFL stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.06.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

