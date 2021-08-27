Royal Bank of Canada Has $179,000 Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $4,634,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.48 million, a PE ratio of 151.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

