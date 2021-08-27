Royal Bank of Canada Has $202,000 Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Graham were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Graham by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth $4,388,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 million, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

