Royal Bank of Canada Has $202,000 Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Graham were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Graham by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price objective on Graham in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

