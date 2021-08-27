Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of American National Bankshares worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

American National Bankshares stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.13. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

