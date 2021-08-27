Royal Bank of Canada Invests $185,000 in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMEG. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth about $9,900,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMEG stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

