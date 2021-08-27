Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $192,000 Investment in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 106,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,654,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth $19,005,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter worth about $18,157,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,070,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESGC opened at $0.65 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

